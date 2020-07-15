1/1
Donald Shillington
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
SHILLINGTON, Donald V. Donald V. Shillington, age 71, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away on July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann, his children, Donna and Brian, a brother, Tom Shillington, and a sister, Diana Gross. He was born on May 2, 1949 and grew up in Oregon and California. Don moved to Atlanta to attend Georgia Tech. He made his career as a civil engineer in Atlanta, ultimately serving as the president of Columbia Engineering. Don was a loving husband and father, a loyal friend, and a passionate member of his church and community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norcross First United Methodist Church Faith Promise Fund. A small service will be held for family members on Friday, July 17, at 11 AM. Online condolences can be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 15, 2020.
