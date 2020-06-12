Donald Shockley
1937 - 2020
SHOCKLEY, Donald Grady Donald Grady Shockley, 82, passed away peacefully on June 8th, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 12, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama to his late parents Ira Babe and Maggie Belle Shockley. He married his elementary school sweetheart, Mary Jim Lyons, during their senior year at Birmingham Southern University. She pre-deceased him in 2014 after 55 years of marriage. He is survived by his 3 children, Scott (Sandra), James (Scott) and Allison (Suellen), and six beloved grandchildren Morgan, Jordan, Colin, Matthew, Jimmy and Juno. He spent his career in the United Methodist Church, including chaplaincies at Birmingham Southern, the University of Redlands and Emory University. He authored several books including Private Prayers in Public Places: The Notebook of an Urban Pilgrim, a culmination of his life long passion of finding the spiritual in everyday experiences. Due to Covid 19, a date for services at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Birmingham is TBD. More information available at www.asturner.com. In lieu of flowers donate to your local food bank or https://blacklivesmatter.com/.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
