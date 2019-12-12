Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
534 Fairburn Rd.
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Donald Summerlin Obituary
SUMMERLIN, Donald Edward Celebration of Life for CMSgt Donald Edward Summerlin will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, 11AM at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd., Atlanta, Georgia. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Gregory Sutton, Pastor. Family will receive friends TONIGHT from 7-8 PM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Catherine Summerlin. He is survived by his two daughters, Anita Short (Dexter) and Tracie Summerlin; granddaughter, DeAnna P. Short; sister, Emily Everhart and a host of "sons" (lodge brothers), nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and associates. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2991 Tribble Lane, NW Atanta, GA 30331. Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home (404) 768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019
