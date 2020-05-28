|
TEDDER, Donald Mr. Donald (Don) Luckett Tedder of Cumming, GA, 85, passed peacefully into life eternal Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Mr. Tedder was born December 18, 1934 in Atlanta, GA and was the son of the late Richard Henry Tedder, Jr., and Ethel Carswell Tedder and brother of the late Richard (Dick) Henry Tedder, III. His family and friends knew him as a committed husband, father, grandfather, encourager of many and a giver to those in need. He exemplified over and over Luke 10:25-37. He was the Good Samaritan. Mr. Tedder lived his life according to Proverbs 3:3 & 4 as loyal and kind to all that knew him. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta where he lettered in track and field. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving at Fort McPherson in Atlanta. He began his career as an Engineering Draftsman for Atlantic Steel in Atlanta. He then began a long successful career in sales. He served as Deacon in the Gordon Street Presbyterian Church of Atlanta and in the Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church of Decatur, GA. He was a longtime member of Carrollton Presbyterian Church, Carrollton, GA. He was a Mason and a member of the East Point Lodge No. 288 F. & A.M. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha Wilson Tedder, son Charles Tedder (Barbara) of Acworth, GA; daughter Carol Tedder Lee (Steve) of Cumming GA; grandson Ryan Lee (Brittany) of Cumming, GA; granddaughters Haley Tedder of Atlanta, GA and Alex Tedder of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Hudson Lee and Anna Elizabeth Lee of Cumming; nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Keith Hancock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Presbyterian Church, 124 Maple Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117 or the Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346. Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com. Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020