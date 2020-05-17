Resources
More Obituaries for Donald VanWart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald VanWart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald VanWart Obituary
VANWART, Donald Donald VanWart, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on May 14, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hannah, and daughters Gail Garrett and Lynn VanWart. Donald was preceded in death by his son, David. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chattahoochee Nature Cen-ter, Wildlife Program in memory of Donald. Private service to be held graveside at Cherokee Memorial Park, Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -