|
|
VANWART, Donald Donald VanWart, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on May 14, 2020, at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hannah, and daughters Gail Garrett and Lynn VanWart. Donald was preceded in death by his son, David. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chattahoochee Nature Cen-ter, Wildlife Program in memory of Donald. Private service to be held graveside at Cherokee Memorial Park, Canton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020