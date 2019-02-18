WOLF, Donald Mr. Donald Vincent Wolf, age 66, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on February 16, 2019. Mr. Wolf will always be remembered for his jovial personality, heart of gold and he never knew a stranger. His passions for his Catholic Faith, guitar playing, airplanes and the Armed Forces instill fond memories in those who loved him. He co-owned Dad's Septic and Well Service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. and Betty Wolf, sister, Joan Hilleary and son, David A. Morrow. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Shannon Donese (Tim) Bowen of Columbus, OH, Katherine Elizabeth (Armen) Khachatourian of Seattle, WA, Theresa Janelle (Joshua Mahoney) Wolf of Columbus, OH, Michelle Morrow of Griffin, GA; siblings, George Wolf, Rose Kaeppner, David (Judy) Wolf all of Columbus, OH, Chris Wolf of Key West, FL, grandchildren, Sarah Ford, Timmy Bowen, Gabbie Morrow, Zaira Mahoney, Kyla Mahoney; great grandchild, Cavan Ford and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, GA. A Memorial Mass will also be held in Columbus, OH, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church and Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with a reception to follow at Ding Ho. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro, GA, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary