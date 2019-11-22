|
WRIGHT, Donald Edward February 25th, 1928 November 19th, 2019 Donald Edward Wright, 91, passed away peacefully at his home November 19, 2019. He was born to Grace Sawyer Wright and Isaac Leonard Wright on February 25th, 1928 in Nashville, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by two brothers - Richard Lee Wright (Rebecca) of Nashville, Tennessee, Harold Leonard Wright (Rosalie) of Big Bear, California, and is survived by one sister, Dorothy Ann Pope (Jere) of Meridian, Mississippi. Don is survived by his two sons Matthew Edward Wright (Lindsay) of Franklin, Tennessee and Andrew Lee Wright of Madison, Georgia. He leaves behind four grandchildren Helen Grace Wright, Sadie Ann Wright, Isaac Harrison Wright and Celie Morgan Wright and several nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by his longtime companion, Anna Dillonback Marett of Madison, Georgia. He served a tour of duty with the United States Army in the Korean War and was an alumnus of Vanderbilt University (B.A., L.L.B.) for college and law school. After working as a civil trial lawyer in Tennessee which included one hundred and fifty trials, Don moved to Atlanta, Georgia and practiced law for over fifty years with Fisher & Phillips, LLP, one of the largest labor and employment law firms in the country. He was the firm's Managing Partner through much of the 1990s and served clients in the areas of collective bargaining and labor disputes. Outside of work, Don's passion was his family. He was a fixture at his sons' high school football games and wrestling matches. He loved the mountains of Western North Carolina where he spent nearly every Thanksgiving holiday, most recently with both sons and all his grandchildren. He also inherited a love of wood working from as far back as his days spent building soap box derby cars with his brothers and he continued that tradition up to his very last days, making all kinds of furniture and gadgets from walnut. Those who knew him well know that he was happiest when working in the yard or working in his "hut" with Anna nearby. Services are planned for Saturday, November 23 at 1:00pm at Episcopal Church of the Advent, 338 Academy Street, Madison, GA, with Father Dan Brown officiating. A private family internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorials be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Madison, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019