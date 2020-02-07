|
ZIMA, Donald Paul Don Zima, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Seabrook, Texas on January 29, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. His life was filled with family, friends and colleagues. Don was born July 7, 1932 to Martin and Molly Zima in Chicago, IL, where he grew up with his sister, Judy. He met his wife and love of his life, Mary (nee Gaertner), who was having a sundae with her friend, Joan Schick, at Hart's drug store on Western, Ave., in Blue Island, IL. Joan would later be maid of honor at Don and Mary's wedding on January 30, 1954. Don played football for Blue Island Community High School and Southern Illinois University, served in the U.S. Army and then completed his bachelor's degree at SIU in 1957. Don was a member of the Accounting Club, and later was a member of the School of Accountancy Board of Advisors during 1990-1991. Don began his career with the accounting firm of Price, Waterhouse & Co. in Chicago but after 3 years he and Mary relocated to Daytona Beach, FL, where he joined a small accounting firm. Over the years, Don and his partners built the practice into the large regional firm of May, Zima & Co., of which Don was the managing partner. Don also served as President of the Florida institute of CPA's during 1978-79. Don and Mary relocated to the new Atlanta headquarters of MZ & Co. during 1980. Don was appointed to the Council of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants at its 101st annual meeting in November of 1988 in Los Angeles. After the sale of MZ & Co., Don served as Chief Financial Officer for several businesses. His greatest success was his collaboration with his friend Bob Scherer of Sherer Healthcare in Atlanta. There he and Bob turned the business around and negotiated a successful sale. After retiring from full-time work, Don continued to serve on several corporate boards while he and Mary also enjoyed traveling. Through the years Don was the proudest of his sons Michael (Kathleen), Scott and David (Shannon) and their families including his grandchildren Joe Zima and Katelyn Zima Minetti (Brandon) and was particularly proud of his newborn great-grandson, Jaxon Minetti. His fondest memories of his sons, family and friends were the years he spent fishing in western Ontario, Canada, at Carlson's Viking Island and Viking Outposts with the Carlson family of Red Lake, Ontario. In addition to fishing, Don was also an avid golfer. But he mostly enjoyed the many close friends he made while golfing at the Riviera Country Club in Daytona Beach and the Cherokee Town and Country Club in Atlanta, where he also served on the membership committee. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Judy Barker and his son Scott. The family would like to thank the doctors and especially the nurses at Methodist - Clear Lake Hospital and Amed Community Hospice for their care and kindness during Dad's final days. A Memorial will be held on March 7, 2020, at 5:00 PM, in the chapel at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 805 Mt. Vernon Hwy NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 and a reception will follow at Dad's favorite Italian restaurant, Aldo's, located at 6690 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 https://www.arthritis.org/donate.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020