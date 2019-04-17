BUFORD, Donna Kay Donna Kay Buford, of Atlanta, GA passed away at her home on Wednesday, 4/10/19 with family by her side after a brave fight with cancer. A memorial service to celebrate Donna's life will be held at First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta, 470 Candler Park Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 on Saturday, 4/20/19 at 11am followed by a reception at the church. Donna was born in Jacksonville, FL on February 20, 1951. She was 68 years old. Donna graduated from Robert E. Lee high school, Jacksonville, in 1969 and from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, in 1973. After graduating, she worked 2 years in New Jersey and then moved to Atlanta and worked at Hillside Children's Behavioral Center for a short time. She then began her career at The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and retired after 30+ years as a Senior Mediator; she was respected for her fairness, attention to detail, and ability to resolve difficult issues. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Conway and Arlie Buford, sister Joyce Buford Stoudemire, and nephew Gregory Permenter. She is survived by sisters Connie Buford Permenter of Jacksonville, FL and Karon Buford Beyer of Tallahassee, FL, 9 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews, 6 great great nieces and nephews, as well as a host of special and loving friends and her devoted dog Malia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at bcrf.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary