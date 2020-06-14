Donna Gillespie
1951 - 2020
GILLESPIE, Donna December 19, 1951 June 2, 2020 Donna Frances (Ellis) Gillespie, Jonesboro, GA, 68, passed from this world on June 2, 2020 due to complications associated with Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded by loving family and friends, and under the compassionate care of Southwest Christian Care in Union City, GA. Donna was born on December 19, 1951 in Miami, FL to Coleman Thomas Ellis and Mavis Alliene (Hitchcock) Ellis. The family returned to Atlanta, Dekalb County, where she attended Skyland Elementary and Cross Keys High School (Class of 1969). Donna attended Mississippi College and Georgia State College, later earning her Bachelors' Degree from Saint Leo University. During high school and college, she participated in chorale and performed in various theatrical productions associated with those programs. She also sang professionally as a soloist at numerous public and private functions during that time. Donna met, and married, her husband Thomas W. Gillespie, Jr., in 1972 and recently celebrated their forty-eighth anniversary. She put a potential professional singing career aside to be with her husband, who at that time was serving in the U.S. Navy. During this period, Donna began a career in hospital purchasing and materials management at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, GA. She continued that career at Clayton General Hospital (now Southern Regional Medical Center) and Henry General Hospital. Donna was recognized as a leader in the hospital materials management field at the state and national levels, receiving several awards for her leadership and innovations. Donna retired from Southern Regional after a second period of employment. She later was employed by BellSouth/AT&T, and retired again in 2014 as a customer service representative handling major client accounts. Preceded by her parents, a half- brother and half -sister, Donna is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Gillespie, Jr. of Jonesboro, GA; her sister Marjorie Bruner of Grayson, GA; niece Kimberly Pickens of Loganville, GA and nephew Gregory Bruner of Atlanta, GA. Also, she is survived by sisters in law Terri Durden and Deana Poss; additional nieces, nephews, numerous cousins. She is also survived by very special friends Carole Lindsey, Susan Kessell, Harland Ragle and Dan Doster, and her "work children" Alissa Dunn and Tim Langley. A memorial service is planned for 2 PM, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Fayetteville Church of Christ, 870 Redwine Road, Fayetteville, GA 30215. The family will greet those attending one hour prior to service in the sanctuary. Covid 19 social distance protocols will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Fayetteville Church of Christ, or to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291-2316 in Donna's memory. A private interment will occur at a later date. Southcare Cremation & Funeral Society, Stockbridge, GA provided cremation services.

