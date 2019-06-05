HOLT, Donna Mercedes Donna Mercedes Holt of Atlanta, Ga passed away with dignity on May 24, 2019 at Emory Midtown University. Born to the union of Donald Holt and Margaret K. Collins Holt in Columbus, Ohio. During elementary and high school she was consistently an Honor Roll student, receiving her high school diploma from Eastmoor High. Donna received degrees in Mathematics and History from The Ohio State University. She was an avid reader with a library of over 100 books of which she donated to several libraries. She traveled extensively internationally, to Japan, China, Australia, Turkey and many US destinations. Donna volunteered for many charities including ALS. She retired from Bell South Telecommunications Inc. after 30 years of dedicated service. Donna was preceded in death by father Donald Holt, brothers Ronald Lynn Holt and Eric Farrow Holt, uncles Howard and Olin Jr. Collins; Vernon, Arnold, Charles and James Ross, aunts Anna Ross, Della Wilson and Emma Collins, grandparents Olin and Julia Collins, John and Alice Holt. Survived by loving mother Margaret K. Collins Holt of Atlanta, Ga; and very special cousins William Wright of Columbus, Ohio, Nadine Wright of Carson, California, Frances Wright of Powell, Ohio and Henrietta Ransom of Coral Springs, Florida. Donna was beloved by her many friends. Private arrangements with Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. "I believe in God's goodness, in generosity of spirit, and in the kindness of gentle people." Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 5 to June 9, 2019