HOOD (HAYGOOD), Donna Donna Haygood Hood, age 69, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Donna was a longtime member at Eastside Baptist Church and a retired Registered Nurse at Children's Hospital of Atlanta. She is survived by her loving husband; Frank S. Hood, son: David Hood and daughter: Brandi Mohler and her husband Steve, grandson: Cameron Mohler: One sister: Jan Haygood and two brothers: Jim and Ralph Haygood. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, at 11 AM, in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son, Canton Hill with a visitation on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 5 PM - 8 PM. Interment will follow the funeral service in Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Online contributes may also be left at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 26, 2019