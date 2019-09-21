|
MCDONALD, Donna Allen 1949-2019 Donna Allen McDonald, born on September 4, 1949, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. After graduating from Rossville High School, Donna went on to graduate from West Georgia College and eventually earned a specialist degree from Georgia State University. Always destined to be an educator she began her teaching career at North Clayton High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Colin E. McDonald that same year. After 9 years of staying at home with her 3 children, she returned to teaching in Clayton County, teaching at Riverdale High School and Lovejoy High School, then moved to Dutchtown High School in Henry County where she retired in 2011. After retiring she stayed busy with concerts, travel, boating with her family, beach trips, quilting and sewing, 5K races, and working as a bailiff at the Clayton County courthouse. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lester Allen. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Colin, daughter Allison (Sharon), son Eric (Krysia), and daughter Caron Hope (Ryan). Donna also had 2 granddaughters, Finley, 13 and Emmy, 8, and 3 grandsons, Rowan, 8, Slater, 5, and Waylon, 2. She is also survived by her mother Marie Allen, her two sisters, Deborah Lawson (Mark) and Janet Middleton and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A memorial service will be held at Ford Stewart Funeral Home, 2047 GA 138, Jonesboro, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Winterville Georgia Library and the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 21, 2019