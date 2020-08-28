REYNOLDS DURAND (WATERS), Donna March 4, 1923 - Aug. 25, 2020 Donna Waters Reynolds Durand of Chattanooga, TN, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. Donna was born on March 4, 1923, in Johnston, SC to George Huiet Waters and Donna Osborne Waters. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, George Waters, Jr., and John D. Waters, as well as her first husband, David Joseph Reynolds and second husband, Frank Parker Durand, both of Chattanooga, TN. She is survived by her son, David Reynolds (wife, Martha) of Knoxville, TN and her daughter, Lisa Gibson (husband, Reid) of Atlanta, GA. as well as six grandchildren, Becca, Katie, Bud, Gracie, Courtney, and Paige, and nine great-grandchildren. Her great love was her family, and she spent her life dedicated to each one of them creating a beautiful home. Donna was an avid gardener and loved decorating. She was devoted to her church where she was a member of several church circles, and most importantly was devoted to her God. She had many interests and was known for her stylish clothes, and was always dressed impeccably. She was a member of the Missionary Ridge Garden Club; she played in two bridge clubs, was an artist, and actually wrote and illustrated a book. Donna was beloved by her friends and family and by all that knew her. She lived through the difficulties of the great depression, attended Winthrop College, and after moving to New York City moved to Chattanooga, TN to work for TVA helping with mapping for the war effort. She was married for twelve years, but found herself a widow at the age of 39. Seven years later, she married Frank Durand to whom she was married for 30 years. She resided in Chattanooga for over 65 years, moving to Lenbrook Senior Living, Atlanta for the past six years. Her service will be held privately with immediate family. Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Chattanooga, TN.