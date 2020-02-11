|
|
STAR, Donna Donna Marjorie Star, age 90, passed away January 31, 2020. A private memorial service was held at Dunwoody Baptist Church, GA, on February 2, where she was a member. Donna was born in Ashtabula, OH to parents Donald and Marjorie Spring. She is survived by her sister, Ruth DeBow of OH and her brother, Charles Spring, of FL. A brother, Robert Lee Spring, preceded her in death. She is survived by 7 children; Linda Star, Mary Pachinger (Tom), Jana Luscher (Don), Paul Kitsos, Robert Star (Anita), David Star (Jennifer) and Richard Star (Tonya). 9 grandchildren; Jennifer, Kurt, Beth, Kendon, Samantha, Amanda, Christopher, Gabrielle and Daniel. 5 great-grandchildren; Eva, Cole, Ethan, Ophelia and Zelda. Inurnment is to be in a private ceremony at the Dunwoody Baptist Church Columbarium in Dunwoody, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020