BENSON (Melton), Donna Sue Donna Sue Benson (Melton) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 75. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Ira B. Melton, Sr. and Mildred E. Melton, brother, Ira B. Melton, Jr. and niece, Cheryl Melton. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Nelson Benson of 58 years. They were married on her 17th birthday in Ringgold, Georgia. Donna is lovingly remembered by her three children; daughter Kiva (Edward) Schindler of Snellville, GA, son Mickey (Jill) Benson of Bishop, GA, and daughter Julie (Tommy) Reese of Savannah, GA. She is also survived by eight grandchildren (her darlings) Taylor (Liana) Schindler, Jamie (Adam) Leakey, Blake (Megan) Schindler, Brett Benson, Zac Reese, Luke Schindler, Chad Reese, and Jake Reese. She was also blessed to have four greatgrandchildren, Carolyne-Grace Benson, Bennett Leakey, Shephard Leakey, and Miles Schindler. She will also be remembered by her beloved younger siblings, Dr. Tim (Dianne) Melton of Grayson, GA, Dr. Alan Melton (Kathy) of Waynesboro, Virginia and Rev. Kathy (Cathy) Burton of Fernandina Beach, FL, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donna was born in Decatur, Georgia June 26, 1944 and raised in the small town of Pine Lake, GA. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1962 and later went on to a successful career in Real Estate. For most of her life, Donna was active at her place of worship Pine Lake Baptist Church where her family served as founding members. She had an immense love for music and enjoyed dancing in her younger years. She was a voracious reader who adored visiting with her book club. Above all else, her primary passion was her family. Her greatest purpose in life was to be a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her legacy will live on with all of the lives she touched, because she really was everyone's grandmother. Her celebration of life service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons, 2773 North Deactur Road, Decatur, GA 30033 on Sunday, July 7, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 1:30pm-3:00pm. The service will begin at 3:00pm, followed by a graveside service at Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell Street, Decatur, GA 30030 Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.asturner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 6, 2019