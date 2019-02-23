CONLEY, Donnie "Don" Donnie (Don) William Conley, 75, of John's Creek, Georgia died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from complications following surgery. Don was born October 20, 1943 to Jewel Aycock Wilder and James Elmer Conley, Sr., in Montezuma, Georgia. He spent most of his childhood in Pelham, Georgia. He graduated from Cairo High School then enrolled at Valdosta State College, where he met Maryzell Smith Conley. They were married June 13, 1965 and moved to Atlanta. Don completed his education with a master's degree from Georgia State College. He was employed by Avon Products, Inc. for 34 years in various management positions. Don spent his leisure time enjoying his family, playing golf, reading and traveling. He was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church for forty-three years. There he was ordained as a deacon, served on several committees and taught adult Sunday School for over 25 years. In 2010 he joined Johns Creek Baptist Church. Don was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Maryzell Smith Conley; daughters Carole (Bob) Amos, Suwanee; Karen (Paul) Clark, Charlotte; and grandchildren Hayden Clark, Carson Clark, Allie Amos and Grayson Amos; brother James Elmer (Judy) Conley, Jr, Pelham; Sister-in-law Margaret Smith (Phil) Crowe, Warner Robbins; two nephews, two great nephews and one great niece. In lieu of flowers, to honor Don's life donate to: Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta, GA 30005 OR , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary