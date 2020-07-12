BROWN, Dora Dora Brown, 88, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 66 years, George Brown, son, Russell Brown (Donna), daughter, Elaine Brown McDowell (Mike), grandchildren, R. Alex Brown (Carol Ann), Elizabeth Doyle (Dan), Mary Jessica Bailey (Brent), Davis Benjamin Blanks, and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children's Home in Baxley, GA. A private memorial service will be held August 2, at the Brown family home in Druid Hills. Dora was born on November 19, 1931 and was raised in South Georgia. In 1948 she received a scholarship from Shorter College and graduated in 1951 with high honors. Dora continued her postgraduate education at Emory University, graduating the following year with her Master's Degree. May 1, 1954 Dora married George B. Brown, Jr. in Atlanta GA, and they recently celebrated 66 wonderful years together. Dora began her career as a Medical Technologist and later became a successful homemaker raising 2 children. Once her children were grown, Dora went back to work in the Emory Oncology Department. Dora and George spent many years together traveling the world to exciting locations including Canada, Europe, Russia, and The Far East. They also enjoyed spending time at their vacation home in Ormond Beach, FL. Dora was a longtime resident of Druid Hills, and besides being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, she was well known in the community for her gardening and culinary skills. Dora was a former member of The Druid Hills Country Club, Druid Hills Baptist Church, and the Lullwater Garden Club. Dora is dearly missed by her beloved family and friends.