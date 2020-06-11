TURNER, Dora Mrs. Dora Turner, 87, formerly of SW Atlanta, passed Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Evansville, IN. Dora was a long time member of Mt. Zion Second Baptist Church in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Turner. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 11 AM, in our Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Due to social distancing protocols, attendance for the funeral service is limited to 50 family and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 10 AM until 7:30 PM, at Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr, 404-691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 11, 2020.