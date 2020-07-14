Dorcas Sexton

SEXTON, Dorcas Mrs. Dorcas Eidson Sexton, age 89, of Smyrna, passed away July 9, 2020. She was retired from the State of Georgia with 28 years of service as an Election Coordinator. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Smyrna where she was a Sunday School Teacher until she retired and moved to Zellwood, Florida where she joined Trinity Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William R. Eidson and Cliff Sexton; children, Vickie E. Bell, Melanie E. Mowell; grandson, Timothy R. Mowell. Survived by her daughters, Stephanie E. Hood, Anna E Boggs; 6 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 12, at 2 PM, at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Joe Vernon officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 until 2 PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com
