Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Birmingham Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Birmingham Baptist Church Cemetery
Dorinda Dean HENDERSON

Dorinda Dean HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, Dorinda Dean Dorinda Dean Henderson age 81 of Milton passed away on July 27, 2019. She is survived by her children, Debbie Weldon of Milton, Cindy and Randy Griffin of Alpharetta, Curtis and Jean Terry of Jasper and Jeanie Varesi of Milton; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and other extended family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:00pm at Birmingham Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Henderson family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00am until 9:00pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019
