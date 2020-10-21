1/
Doris Boring
BORING (HAYWOOD), Doris

Mrs. Doris Haygood Boring, age 93 of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11:30 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM, at the Smyrna First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Jeff Pennington officiating. Entombment will be at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Children's Home at www.calvarykids.org. Carmichael Funeral home is in charge of arrangements


www.carmichaelcares.com.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smyrna First Baptist Church Sanctuary
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna
2950 King Street S.E.
Smyrna, GA 30080
770-435-4467
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
