BRADDY, Doris Doris Braddy, of Decatur, GA, passed onSeptember 23, 2019. After 94 years, she leaves behind two children; Pam B. Odum (Michael) and John F. Braddy (Julie), four grandchildren; Lindsey M. Odum, Sarah O. Orth, Laurel Braddy, and Ashleigh Nelms (Sheldon), and 3 great-grandchildren; Aiden, Colton, and Hudson Orth. Doris was preceded by the love of her life, Major James A. Braddy, whom she was married to for 58 years. Graveside service to be held at Butler Memorial Cemetery in Butler, GA, at 11:30 AM on Sept. 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Doris' memory to the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates, or Just People: Support Program for Adults with Disabilities.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019