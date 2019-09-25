Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Braddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Braddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Braddy Obituary
BRADDY, Doris Doris Braddy, of Decatur, GA, passed onSeptember 23, 2019. After 94 years, she leaves behind two children; Pam B. Odum (Michael) and John F. Braddy (Julie), four grandchildren; Lindsey M. Odum, Sarah O. Orth, Laurel Braddy, and Ashleigh Nelms (Sheldon), and 3 great-grandchildren; Aiden, Colton, and Hudson Orth. Doris was preceded by the love of her life, Major James A. Braddy, whom she was married to for 58 years. Graveside service to be held at Butler Memorial Cemetery in Butler, GA, at 11:30 AM on Sept. 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Doris' memory to the First Baptist Church of Avondale Estates, or Just People: Support Program for Adults with Disabilities.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.