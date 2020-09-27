1/
Doris Buck
BUCK, Doris Peeples


Doris Peeples Buck, 98, a long-time resident of Atlanta before moving to Athens in 2014, died on September 18. Born in Anniston, Alabama on May 8, 1922, to King Ross Peeples and Julia Ayres Peeples, she grew up in Birmingham, AL. She married her high school sweetheart, David E. Buck, to whom she was married for over 65 years.

Upon her husband's return from World War II, Mrs. Buck supported him in his career at the telephone company. Wherever they lived, Mrs. Buck quickly became active in positions of leadership in church, school, and community organizations. In retirement years, she and her husband travelled the world extensively. Mrs. Buck was an active member for many years of Dunwoody Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA.

Mrs. Buck was an excellent seamstress ? everything from formal gowns to draperies. She was an avid bridge player throughout her life playing bridge into her nineties. She loved playing the piano, reading, and entertaining.

Besides her faith, Mrs. Buck's most defining trait was her love of her family. She was tirelessly devoted to her children, and her devotion to her grandchildren was something to behold. She loved reunions with her siblings and extended family, and especially loved family beach trips.

Mrs. Buck was preceded in death by her husband, her nine siblings and their spouses, and by her son-in-law, Jim Pisano. Survivors include her children, Cece Warner (David) of Athens, Judi North of Atlanta, David Buck, Jr. (Paige Baker), of Raleigh, NC, and Ruthie Buck of Charlottesville, VA, eight grandchildren and their spouses, and six great-grandchildren.

She had a long and good life and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date followed by burial at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Those desiring to make a memorial gift are asked to consider a donation to Christian Campus Fellowship, P.O. Box 609, Athens, GA, 30603 or to the charity of their choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
