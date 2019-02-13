CARSON, Doris Doris Rebecca Reeves Carson, age 92, of Forest Park, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Doris Reeves was born and grew up in Jonesboro, Georgia, one of 8 children of John Benjamin Reeves and her mother, Viola McMullan Reeves, also natives of Jonesboro. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Benjamin Reeves and Viola McMullan Reeves; husband, Walter Harold Carson; brothers and sisters, Mary Ben Reeves Shore, James Monroe Reeves, Violet Reeves Smith, John Benjamin Reeves, Jr., Donald Russell Reeves (Doris' twin brother), Leon McMullan Reeves, and Gene Clyde Reeves; son-in-law, Ernest L. Kuhns, and daughter, Angela Carson. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Rita Doris Carson Guest and John Franklin Guest Jr., Nancy Gail Kuhns and John Sanders, and daughter, Cathy Rebecca Carson; grandchildren, Edward Harold Kuhns and Lisa Gail Kuhns and her husband Craig Guffey; great grandchildren, Brantley Kuhns, son of Edward and Isla Elise Guffey, daughter of Lisa Kuhns and Craig Guffey as well as many nephews, nieces and their children and grandchildren. Doris was married in 1948 to Walter Harold Carson and together they raised three daughters, Rita Doris Carson Guest, Nancy Gail Kuhns and Cathy Rebecca Carson. Harold died in 1979. Doris and Harold's child, Angela Carson, died in childbirth. She attended a certificate program by the University of Georgia in Atlanta when her daughters were in grammar school, and taught kindergarten in Forest Park and Morrow. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. A faithful member of First Baptist Church of Forest Park since 1956, she attended regularly and drove herself to church on October 7th before suffering a massive stroke on October 8th, 2018. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Forest Park 634 Main Street Forest Park, GA 30297 on Wednesday, February 13, at 11:00 AM followed by visitation with a buffet lunch and afterward burial in Jonesboro City Cemetery beside Harold and Angela in the CARSON burial plots. Pastor Reed Crumbliss will be officiating. Please make any donations to the Forest Park First Baptist Church. Tara Garden Chapel 681 North Avenue Jonesboro, GA 30236. (770) 471-7171 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary