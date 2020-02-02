|
FANOE (ROCCHI), Doris Doris Rocchi Fanoe, age 66, of Marietta, GA passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, following a short battle with AML. She was born in Gilroy, CA to Lawrence & Rose Rocchi. Doris went to St. Mary's Grade School in Gilroy and high school at Notre Dame in Salinas where she met her husband of 43 years, Matt Fanoe. She graduated from California Poly Tech in San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor's Degree in Child Development. She married Matt in 1976. Doris enjoyed reading the AJC, working on her crossword puzzles, grabbing lunch with her "sisters" but, more than anything, Doris enjoyed spending time with her husband, Matt, her sons and their wives, doing shopping trips with her daughters-in-law, cheering her grandchildren on at all their sporting events, planning family trips, visiting family in California, and just being with her family. Doris was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Matt Fanoe, her three sons and their wives, Kevin (Laura) Fanoe, Greg (Tressa) Fanoe, and Andrew (Megan) Fanoe and her eight grandchildren, Sofia, Joseph, Suzanna, Samantha, David, James, Thomas, and Simon. A prayer service will be held between 12 PM 2 PM on Sunday, Feb. 2, in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel, in Marietta. A funeral mass will be held at 2 PM, on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Catholic Church of St. Ann, in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Doris' name to the Leukemia Research Foundation by visiting www.allbloodcancers.org.
