Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Doris Flank Perling

Doris Flank Perling Obituary
PERLING, Doris Flank Doris Flank Perling, 98, of Atlanta, died peacefully in her sleep on December 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, Joseph Perling. Doris was born in London, England. She met her husband, Joseph, at a Purim dance in 1944 while he was stationed in England during WWII. Doris emigrated to St. Paul, MN after the war and was the first war bride to arrive there. Doris began working as a teenager to help support her family and worked for the Royal Navy during the war. After that she labored as a mother and housewife. Survivors include children, Melvin Perling (Marilyn) Gay Perling-Hoflich, and Lester Perling (Martin Kainec); grandchildren, Heather Blank (Adam), Adam Perling (Kristie); great grandsons, Aaron and Jonah Blank, and Gavin Perling. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice in Atlanta, Hadassah or . Funeral services will be held graveside at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019
