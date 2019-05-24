GILBERT, Doris Doris Virginia Gilbert of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Doris who was affectional called Dorsey, was a member of Tenth Street Underwood Memorial United Methodist Church. Her family was the center of her life. She enjoyed cooking for her family and for church gatherings. She was proud of her attendance to Berry College and her employment at AT&T prior to her retirement. She often told of how her family home place was covered by Lake Lanier. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Foster. She is survived by her husband; Michael Shackley, her son; Steve Gilbert (Stacie), her daughters; Dolores Bagwell and Darlene Boatright (Robin), 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 3 great- great- grandchildren. A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm at H.M. Patterson & Son- Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St, NW, Atlanta, GA. A graveside service will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019