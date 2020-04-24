|
HESTER, Doris Doris Lang Hester passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 to be at home with the Lord. Mrs. Hester was born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on October 7, 1921. She grew up in Crystal Springs, Mississippi with 3 siblings. She attended Blue Mountain College, not far from Tupelo and graduated with a BA. On August 16, 1945, she married Wilfred Hester in San Francisco, California, where he had ended his service with the Army Air Corp. They moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee where she held a job as an administrative assistant to the owner of a local business, and her husband worked for the Tennessee Valley authority. After a brief return to Mississippi, they moved to Decatur, Georgia and finally settled in Tucker, Georgia in 1986. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 65 years, who passed in September, 2010. Those who knew her always spoke of her ever-present laugh and smile. Animals always held a special place in her heart and she would have had a house full, if possible. She loved life, people, and family and was blessed to meet eight great grandchildren. She was compassionate, and generous to all she knew, with both her time and resources. She will be greatly missed. Mrs. Hester is survived by her daughter, Helen Hester Pirkle and son-in-law James L. Pirkle; grandchildren James L. Pirkle, Jr., wife Stephanie, and children Maddox, Asher, and Avram; Kathryn P. Harrell, husband Todd, and children Olivia and Faith; Stephen L. Pirkle; Leslie P. Yates, husband Matt and children Luke, Caleb, and Aaron. A graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, Georgia. Time and date for the service is to be determined based on progress with the current coronavirus pandemic. Please visit the web site of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia for information updates.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2020