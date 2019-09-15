|
HOLTON, Doris Sammons "Dot" Holton, Doris (Dot) Sammons, age 94, of Alpharetta passed away September 11, 2019. She was born in her family home in Soperton, GA to the late Georgia Kate Cooper Hall Sammons and George Washington Sammons. Dot graduated from Soperton High School and then worked for the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C. She was later employed with Sears Roebuck at the Ponce de Leon location in Atlanta. Dot met her husband H.H. (Bo) Holton in her hometown. They married in 1946 and enjoyed 60 years together before he preceded her in death. Their travels took them all over the world. Dot loved gardening, sewing and crocheting. Dot was loved by all and will be remembered for her warm hospitality, ladylike ways and dry sense of humor. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, and her daughter Susan Holton. She is survived by her son, Hayes Holton and wife, Linda, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Holton and Lauren Holton, sisters-in-law Betty Sammons, Janie Sammons, Maxine Hamilton, brother-in-law Charles Holton and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019