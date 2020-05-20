|
HUGGINS, Doris Jean "Dee" Doris "Dee" Jean Huggins went to her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2020 at the age of 73 at home with her family by her side. She was married to her devoted and loving husband, Roger Huggins, for 42 years. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Johanna Sundrup, and survived by her husband, her three children (Heather Huggins Sharp, Corinne "Cori" Manley, and Charles "Chip" Huggins), her two grandchildren (Robert "Robby" Manley and Norah Sharp), and her sisters (Ruthy Gordon and Jackie Robinson). She was known affectionately as DeeDee since becoming a grandmother. Dee was born on January 28, 1947 in Carlyle, Illinois. She graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese, Illinois in 1965 and Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1970. After college, she taught children in need in Chicago. She moved to Atlanta to teach where she met her husband, and later earned her Ph.D. in Psychology at Georgia State University. She conducted a private practice for decades while also raising three children. Since 2000, she has split her time between Amelia Island and Georgia, particularly enjoying friendships and golfing at the Amelia Island Club and Atlanta Athletic Club. She was a devout Catholic with a deep faith in the power of prayer. Following the model of her beloved Mary, as Dee "went about the things of this earth, she kept her attention on God." To family and friends, she was known for her combination of intellect, sense of humor, and compassion. Many would look to her for guidance during difficult times, knowing she was always able to offer love and helpful advice. She loved writing, reading, golfing, playing cards (aka gambling), dancing, politics, and spending time with her family. She got the two grandchildren she had been waiting for in 2014 and spent her last six years happily loving and doting on them as only a DeeDee could. Dee's Catholicism was as deep as her heart, and her love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and many other people reflected this profound admiration of the life in each of us. Dee will be dearly missed by all who loved her as she dances with the angels. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider praying a rosary and making donations to the Georgia Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/georgia/).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 20, 2020