JOHNSON, Doris Doris Johnson, 86, of Morrow, passed away on January 30, 2020. Services will be held at The Rock Baptist Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Steve Foster will be officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6pm-8pm. Mrs. Johnson loved her family, Jesus, and her husband, Jerry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Xan Johnson King of Morrow; son, Scott Johnson (Debbie) of Hogansville; and her grandchildren, Juley Johnson, Matt Johnson, and Evan Johnson, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828. www.thomasscroggsfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020