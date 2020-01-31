Services
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
770-961-2828
For more information about
Doris Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
6362 South Lee St.
Morrow, GA 30260
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
The Rock Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Doris Doris Johnson, 86, of Morrow, passed away on January 30, 2020. Services will be held at The Rock Baptist Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Steve Foster will be officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6pm-8pm. Mrs. Johnson loved her family, Jesus, and her husband, Jerry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Xan Johnson King of Morrow; son, Scott Johnson (Debbie) of Hogansville; and her grandchildren, Juley Johnson, Matt Johnson, and Evan Johnson, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, Ga., 770-961-2828. www.thomasscroggsfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors - Morrow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -