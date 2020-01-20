|
MELEAR, Doris Mrs. Doris McKinney Melear, age 93 of Jonesboro passed away January 18, 2020. Mrs. Melear was preceded in death by her husband: John Raymond Melear, and was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children: John Wilson Melear and wife Janelle of San Diego, CA., David Raymond Melear of Jonesboro, Joseph Richard Melear of Chamblee and Evelyn Callahan and husband Dennis of Monroe, brother: Alfred McKinney of Covington, several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to: Morrow First United Methodist Church, 5985 Jonesboro Road Morrow, GA 30260, ph. 770-961-4668, in Memory of Mrs. Melear. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 20, 2020