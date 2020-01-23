Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
View Map
Doris Reinhardt Pharr Obituary
PHARR (REINHARDT), Doris Elizabeth Doris Elizabeth Reinhardt Pharr, 88, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on January 20th, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with a visitation for an hour prior. She is preceded in passing by her mother and father; Elizabeth Owens and Thomas Reinhardt, and her brothers; J.D. Reinhardt, Thomas Marvin Reinhardt, Jr., and T.P. 'Bunk' Reinhardt. Mrs. Pharr is survived by her daughter; Sonja Pharr Poor, son-in-law; Jerry Poor, granddaughter; Kelly Poor, and brother; Marshall Reinhardt. In lieu of flowers, only if you wish, please contribute to your church or the . Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020
