PHARR (REINHARDT), Doris Elizabeth Doris Elizabeth Reinhardt Pharr, 88, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on January 20th, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta with a visitation for an hour prior. She is preceded in passing by her mother and father; Elizabeth Owens and Thomas Reinhardt, and her brothers; J.D. Reinhardt, Thomas Marvin Reinhardt, Jr., and T.P. 'Bunk' Reinhardt. Mrs. Pharr is survived by her daughter; Sonja Pharr Poor, son-in-law; Jerry Poor, granddaughter; Kelly Poor, and brother; Marshall Reinhardt. In lieu of flowers, only if you wish, please contribute to your church or the . Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020