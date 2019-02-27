|
|
RHODES, Doris Jean Jean Rhodes of Cumming, GA, age 93, passed away on February 18. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Wallace Rhodes Sr. and her parents, Agnes Ruth and Kenneth Merle Barrackman of Barrackville, WV. She is survived by her son, James Wallace Rhodes Jr (Donna Jean), daughter, Laura Rhodes Green (Nathan Jay), and granddaughter, Hannah Jean Rhodes. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. Please see www.ingramfuneralhome.com or call 770-887-2388 for additional details. Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2019