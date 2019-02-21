SCHISM, Doris Doris Black Schism passed away at home on February 11, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa County, FL on August 4, 1932 to Henry and Nettie Sanders. While in her teens, the family moved to Columbus, Georgia. While attending school there, she was involved in sports and was a majorette, elected as Football Queen and appointed to the Sweetheart Court of Beauty. She went on to enjoy a part time career as a fashion model. Often, her daughters would join her on the runway. A move to Macon, Georgia eventually started her career in the Hospitality industry. For 25 years she was recognized as a successful Director of Sales and Marketing for Hilton, Renaissance and Sheraton hotels. Following retirement, she served on the Boards of Condominimum Associations in Atlanta and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. She was a member of HSMA, GSAE and SMEI. Her love of the beach and coastal living kept her in Ft. Walton beach several months out of the year. She was a long time resident of Cross Creek and cherished her many friendships. She is survived by her beloved children, Gail Satterwhite and son in law Thomas Hawkins of Atlanta, Georgia, daughter Sherry Satterwhite of Atlanta, Georgia, and her son Robert Wiggins of New York City. Other relatives include sister Linda Wheeler, brother Glen Sanders and niece Glenda Sparks. She was preceded in death by her husbands Duncan B. Black and Lt. Col. Sam Schism. Those wishing to may make donations to the American Cancer Association, or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary