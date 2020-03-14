|
|
SCHNEIDER (GINSBERG), Doris Doris Ginsberg Schneider, age 91 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:35 PM. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Doris was the daughter of Jack and Anna Ginsberg. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. She worked as Legal Secretary until her retirement. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Moe Schneider in 2011, her grandson, Michael Jared in 2012 and her son, Jeffrey Scott in 2015. She is survived by her son, Jason Todd Schneider and her daughter's in-law, Alison Schneider of Atlanta, GA, Paula Schneider of Boston, MA, and her loving grandchildren, Emily Schneider, Adam Schneider, Sophie Schneider and Caroline Schneider. Donations can be made to Jewish Home Life - https://www.jewishhomelife.org/ or Temple Sinai - https://www.templesinaiatlanta.org/. The funeral will be held at Arlington Memorial Cemetery on Sunday, March 15, at 11 AM, with Rabbi Ron Segal will officiate. Arrangements by Dressler Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2020