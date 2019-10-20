Services
WATKINS, Doris Henshaw Doris Henshaw Watkins, age 93, of Snellville, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral home in Smyrna with Rev. Derek Porter officiating. Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta. Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Gloria Watkins. She is survived by sons, Dennis Watkins of McDonough, Mark and daughter-in-law, Susan Watkins of Lake Oconee, daughter, Darlene Davis-Conte and son-in-law, KC Conte, of Alpharetta. 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 PM before the service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770 - 435 - 4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019
