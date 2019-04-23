NEWSBERRY, Dormal Age 92 of Johns Creek, GA. passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 and was |welcomed to Heaven by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dormal was born on March 8, 1927 in the small town of Monroe in Overton County, TN. He was a graduate of Livingston High School on Livingston, TN; enlisted in the Army and served as a Sargent in the Constabulary Forces in Germany during World War II. Upon returning home, he enrolled in the University of TN at Knowxville and graduated with a BS in Dairy Production and Masters in Agriculture Economics. Dormal served over 40 years with the United States Department of Agriculture, Dairy Division, Agricultural Marketing Services, He completed his service as Milk Market Administrator for the southeast region in 1990. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Catherine Newberry; three children Jim Newberry of Cedar City, Utah; Janet (Andy) Williams of Johns Creek, GA; and Jennifer Weeks of Johns Creek, GA; two step-children, Paul (Martha) Giza of Peoria, AZ. and Anne Giza of Traverse City, MI. His previous spouse, Blanche Greene Newberry preceded him in death in 1984. A great joy to him were their eight grandchildren: Matthew Weeks, Rachel (Josh) Moreland, Leah (Ricardo) Laborin, Anna Newberry, Kyle Williams, Marquarite (Thomas) Ingram, Sarah Kate Weeks and Zach Williams. Also he was blessed to know two great-grandsons, Wyatt and David Ingram and one great-granddaughter, Emma Moreland. Dormal was an active member of First Redeemer Church and Christian Friends Sunday School Class. Visitation will be at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:30 AM 1:00 PM. Celebration of Life Service will take place on that same day at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA. at 3:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Hope for the Hungry c/o First Redeemer Church, 2100 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041, www. Firstreedeemer.com. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary