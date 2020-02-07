|
|
|
ACREE (TERRELL), Dorothy Dorothy Acree went to be with our Lord, January 27, 2020 after a long and blessed life. Dot was born February 18, 1928 to Gertrude and Claude Terrell, Sr. She grew up in Memphis, TN with her 6 siblings. She met the love of her life, John Arthur Acree in her late teens and married him on December 27, 1945. Dot and Hobo had 4 children Malcolm, Dorothy, Janet and Mary Elisa. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Dot was preceded by her loving husband John, parents, sisters Evelyn and Katherine, brothers Paul and Bill and her youngest daughter Mary Elisa. Surviving are brother Claude, sister Caroline, son Malcolm Acree, Sr. (Kathie), daughter Dorothy Meyer-McCrary (Frank), Janet Frank (Michael), grandchildren Ginger Meyer-Chalker (DJ), Jennifer Cuendet (Michael), Malcolm Acree, Jr. (Kim), Elizabeth Meyer, Jason Acree, Karen Frank Smith (Shawn), Josh Acree, John Chance, Trevor Chance, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A viewing was held on Thursday, January 30th at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, GA from 10 AM - 12 PM. The funeral service followed in the Chapel. Mrs. Acree was laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020