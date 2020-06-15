Dorothy Adams
ADAMS, Dorothy Dorothy Douglas Adams of Decatur, GA, passed away June 11, 2020. Dorothy was born on November 2, 1922 to Freeman Seavey Douglas and Anne Laura Douglas. After high school, Dorothy began to study at the University of Georgia in 1940, and in 1941, she met Charles David Adams, a student at the Medical College of Georgia. The couple fell in love and married February 5, 1943. In 1944, their beautiful union turned into a family, and they welcomed the first of their 3 children. Louise Anne was the first to begin their family; in 1948, Angela Douglas became the second addition, and to round out the clan, Charles David, Jr. joined them in 1956. Dorothy's first love was her husband and family. When she wasn't doting over her brood, Dorothy loved music and enjoyed playing the piano, was an avid bridge player, loved to entertain and was an excellent cook. She will be remembered for her ever-giving heart, her quick wit and sense of humor coupled with her zest for life, not only by her family, but also friends across many generations. Sadly, Dorothy was preceded in death (much too soon) by her soulmate, Charles, in 1979, and also her daughter Louise, in 2002. Dorothy will fondly be remembered by her daughter Angela and son David; grandsons: Bud Moss (Sally) of MN, Kevin Moss (Alycen) of GA, and Erik Butzon of SC; granddaughters: Colby Butzon of SC, Natalie Kerekes (Tom) of GA, and Emily Adams of NC; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, June 15 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur. Due to current health risk concerns, guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. A private graveside burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.asturner.com and see donation options in memory of Dorothy.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 15, 2020.
