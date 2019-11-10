Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
BACKER, Dorothy Marie Dorothy Marie Backer, age 92, of Lawrenceville, GA, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Harold Savage officiating. Burial will follow at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Dorothy enjoyed golfing and bowling. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William Backer and sons, Richard Lawrence Backer and Kenneth Alan Backer. She is survived by her loving daughters and son-in-laws, Laura Jean Sharpe and Lee, and Donna Jean Elgin and Tom; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Arthur Herold; and sister, Carol Kimmerle. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the , https://www.alz.org/, in Loving Memory of Dorothy.Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019
