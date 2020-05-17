|
|
BASS, Dorothy Dorothy Faye Bass, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods in Atlanta, Georgia. Her daughter Carolyn and son-in-law Max were at her side when she passed on to heaven. She was known as the sweetest person you would ever meet. Dorothy found the goodness in everyone, expressing love and acceptance without judgement. Dorothy Faye Wallace was born on August 22, 1930 in Charlie, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Franklin Wallace and Velma Owen Wallace and the wife of Marvin Lee Bass (now deceased). She is survived by her daughter Carolyn S. Brown and son-in-law Max H. Brown of Decatur, Georgia and daughter Janice Kay Evans of Chornomorsk, Ukraine. Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband Roy Thomas Evans, sisters Marie Wallace George (Harold) and Gladys Wallace Moore (Frank, Sr.), and brother Johnny Frank Wallace (Bonnie). She loved her extended family of nieces Liz Moore Conlin (Mark), Karen George Crane (Glenn), Robin Davis, and Sandy Glascow (Shawn) and nephews Wayne George (Karen), James Wyatt George, Dr. Michael Wallace, and Frank Moore, Jr. (Angela). Great nieces include Amy Conlin Brewington (Matthew), Brittney Moore, Amber Crane Walters (Jay), Shannon Glascow, Michelle Zogg, Kacye Crowley, and the late Tami Dabney and great nephews Luke Conlin (Jill), Justin Kodo Conlin (Mei), Nathan Glascow, Lance Glascow, Tyler Moore, Chase Moore (Breanne), Hayden Moore (Alyssa), and Danny Crane (Wendy). She had beloved cousins Virginia Butchard (recently deceased) and daughter Kay Butchard Mirkes, Neal and LaVonda Owen of Marlow, Oklahoma and Cindy Escalante of Mexico City. She loved all of her family including numerous great, great, great nieces and nephews; family and friends were the focus of her life. Dorothy graduated from Wichita Falls High School and stayed connected to her high school friend Shirley Gilbreath of Wichita Falls, Texas until her death. After graduation, she moved to live with her Aunt Audra (Owen) Dalmont in Hobbs, New Mexico where she met and married her first husband, Roy, who died in 1960. She married Marvin Bass and eventually settled in Duncan, Oklahoma. She lived in Duncan for over 40 years before moving to Atlanta to be near Carolyn and Max. Dorothy loved the outdoors and the beautiful wooded location at Wesley Woods where she lived for 8 years. She spent many hours in Carolyn's garden in Decatur, Georgia visiting with her many friends and enjoying Max's stories of traveling and teaching. She was a member of Glenn Memorial Methodist church on the Emory campus in Atlanta. She loved to correspond with family and friends, write stories about her early years in north Texas and keep detailed notes about her daily life in her journals. Everyone who knew her felt her genuine kindness and sweet nature. She will be missed by all. A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Wesley Woods Foundation at www.wesleywoods.org. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit their memorial at www.asturner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020