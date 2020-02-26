Resources
Dorothy Beavers Cavender

Dorothy Beavers Cavender Obituary
CAVENDER (BEAVERS), Dorothy Mrs. Dorothy Beavers Cavender, age 98, of Brookhaven, GA passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. She was a native of Cherokee County, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Rogers of Marietta, grandchildren, Karen and Britt Rogers, Jr of Simpsonville, SC, Amy and Daniel Vining of Sugar Hill, GA, Jennifer and Mark Goddard of Canton, GA, and Stephany and Bob McFadden of Auburn, AL, and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kindred Hospice, 1303 Hightower Trail Atlanta, GA 30350.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 26, 2020
