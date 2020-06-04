BENEFIELD, Dorothy Dorothy Jean Owens Benefield, 95, of Lawrenceville, Georgia went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020. Ms. Benefield was born in Conyers and graduated from Conyers High School. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who also studied secretarial work at the Atlanta Business School and worked in the offices of National Cylinder Gas and SWESCO. She loved reading and chatting with family, and had a soft spot for animals, especially her Boxer dogs. She loved and tended her home meticulously, but became a world traveler whenever a new great-grandchild was born, even going as far as Guam to visit and help. She was preceded in death by Robert Thirlwell and their two children, William and Sandra, as well as her second husband, Jess Benefield. She is survived by her stepsons, Cornelius and Payson Benefield, her granddaughter, Melissa Skinner and husband Jeffrey and children, Charley, Rebecca, William, Abigail and Grayson Gillmore. Also surviving her is her grandson, William Smith and his wife Karen and their two daughters, Madelaine and Meredith. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.