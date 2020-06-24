Dorothy Boice

BOICE, Dorothy T. Dorothy T Boice a woman before her time died peacefully on May 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Miller and Emma, her brother Jim and sister Marlene, and the love of her life and only child, Monye M Connolly. She is survived by her two grandchildren, Dan Connolly of Portland Oregon and Tim Connolly of Salt Lake City Utah. In contrast to many women of her age, Dorothy attended college, Slippery Rock State College, in the late 1940s and early 1950s (and was crowned "May Queen" in 1952). She later taught in the Pittsburgh school system and obtained her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. After living across the Country and in Indonesia with her family over the years, Dorothy settled in the Detroit area where she taught in the public school system until her retirement. Upon her retirement, she moved to Atlanta to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She became actively involved in her church, Peachtree Presbyterian, and ultimately became a Stephens Minister there, counselling and assisting uncounted people with her insight, wisdom and concern. Beyond her family and her church, Dorothy's other love was bridge, in which she excelled as a duplicate bridge player and as a leader of the bridge program at Lenbrook. Her strong Christion faith sustained her in connection with numerous setbacks and challenges in life and she continued in her faith until her passing