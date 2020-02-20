Services
1949 - 2020
Dorothy Brown Obituary
BROWN, Dorothy Nell A memorial service will be held to celebrate and honor the life of Ms. Dorothy Nell Brown, on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM, at Legacy Funeral Home, 8968 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30238. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 4 PM. Dorothy's long joyous life began Jan. 31 1949 in Americus, GA. Later moved to Norwalk, Connecticut at the age of 7. She graduated from Brien-McMahon Annex High School. As she goes to dance with her lord and savior, her memories forever live on with her brothers, Robert L. Brown (GA), and Leonard D. Ross (FL), sisters, Dorothy Mullins, and Rosa Jackson, her children, Calvin Watkins (Penny Watkins) (ND), Tamla Watkins (CT), Stephen Gibbs (Brenda Gibbs) (GA), and Shatese Cannon (FL), her grandchildren, Taylor Watkins (FL), Calvin Watkins (ND), Meghan Watkins (ND), Davion Watkins (ND), Oshaya Watkins (ND), Maurice Drakeford (CT), Tevin Drakeford (CT), Austin Watkins (CT), Tam'La Gibbs(GA), Ayanna Taylor (GA), November Gibbs (GA), S'ynce Taylor (GA), Seren Gibbs(GA), Ramill Gibbs (GA), and Harmony Taylor (GA), her great grandchildren, Mikal Watkins (ND) Madison Bacon (ND), Parris Hayes III (ND), Tyson Drakeford (CT), Brayden Drakeford (CT), Aubree Watkins (CT), and Amare Watkins (CT), Dorothy began working at 14 years of age gaining experience in a range of jobs from factory worker, armed officer, to becoming a Teamster at age 21 and continued that for 12 years. She made it her mission to become highly educated in business and administration and proudly became alumni of CBT and the University of Phoenix. Dorothy went on to work for some of the most well-known companies in the world including the USPS, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Coca Cola, Delta, Morehouse School of Medicine, CASA, and Emory University School of Medicine. After a fulfilling career she retired and became a chaplain as well as a respected member of The Lions Club. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-227
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020
