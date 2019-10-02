|
|
BURTON, Dorothy M. Dorothy M. Burton, age 91, of Lilburn, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born to the late Dr. Adolphus Moore and Lottie Swann Moore on September 26, 1928. Dorothy attended Perry County High School before attending University of Alabama, Auburn University, and Georgia State University, where she earned a BS in Education as well as a Masters in Early Childhood Education. In 1947, Dorothy married the love of her life, William S. Burton, Senior. Dorothy had a extraordinary gift for teaching children. Her gentle way of sculpting souls made an indelible positive impact on many, many lives. Dorothy worked as a teacher in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina before retiring. Between working in the schools and in the home, Dorothy invested precious time in raising her six children and serving as a mother, wife, and role-model. Dorothy was also an avid bridge player and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Above all Dorothy's faith in the LORD was the cornerstone of her life. She loved the LORD and through Him the fruit of the Spirit was evident in every aspect of her life. She exhibited love, joy, kindness, gentleness, goodness, faithfulness, peace, self-control, and especially patience. Dorothy is predeceased by her daughter, Dorothy Gail Sutliff (Richard of Watertown, Tenn.) and her three brothers: Dr. Edward Moore, Paul Moore, and William Moore. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband, William, of 72 years, 5 children, William Burton Jr. (Susan) of Calhoun, Ann DeReimer (Vernon) of Snellville, Susan McCarthy (Craig) of Lawrenceville, Barbara Moore (Brian) of Chapel Hill, NC, James Burton (Amy) of Burlington, NC, as well as 21 grandchildren, and at last count 21 great-grandchildren. In addition, Dorothy is survived by her sister, Marjorie Reinecke of Demopolis, Alabama. Dorothy's private graveside service will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Dorothy was a loyal member of CrossPointe Church. Memorial donations may be made by check to her cherished CrossPointe Church (Mission fund), 1800 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA, 30097. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019