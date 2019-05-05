CAYCE, Dorothy Eugenia Topple "Genia" April 5,1972 - April 23, 2019 Genia was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She shone with courage, kindness, faith, a strong sense of justice, and a love of fun and adventure. She worked to make the world a better place, and had the grace and warmth to be heartfully present to all who knew her. Though her life began and ended in Decatur, Georgia, she was a global citizen. After graduating from Tucker High School, Furman University, and the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird), she lived and worked in Mexico City as a Fulbright Scholar. Through her vocation in the nascent microfinance industry, she matched her professional skills with her interest in helping vulnerable people across Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, North Africa and the Middle East, helping establish Sanabel, a cooperative network for microfinance institutions throughout the Middle East. Locally, Genia focused time and energy by serving on the boards of directors for several not-for-profit agencies in Decatur and Atlanta and on the Session of North Decatur Presbyterian Church. She led the capital campaign for Woodlands Garden in 2017, enabling significant improvements to make it more accessible to the community. Following her breast cancer diagnosis she focused on building memories with those she loved, while continuing to make a difference in her community and the world. She gave of herself for the benefit of others, leaving a rich professional, volunteer, and personal legacy. Nothing brought her greater joy, however, than the time she devoted to raising her beloved son and daughter. Genia is survived by her husband, Brian Cayce, children, Henry and Elsa, parents, Jim and Anne Topple, sister, Jennifer Topple, brother, Craig Topple, his wife,Trasie, and their children, Ruby and Zia, as well as by her extended family and many treasured friends. A memorial service will be held at North Decatur Presbyterian Church at 3 PM on May 18. Wear shoes suitable for a walk in the woods. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you learn about and consider a memorial gift to L'Arche Atlanta, PO Box 2359, Decatur, GA. 30031, or to Woodlands Garden, PO Box 27, Decatur, GA 30031. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019