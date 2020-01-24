Services
Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge
7871 Blue Ridge Drive
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
(706) 632-2267
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Clak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Clak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Clak Obituary
CLACK, Dorothy Dorothy Jeanette Carter Clack, born Nov. 22, 1941. Preceded in death by her father, Grover Carter, and mother, Emma Carter. She is survived by her husband Jim Clack. Jeanette was a devoted Christian, Baptist in faith. She was a very talented lady that excelled in oil painting. She had a green thumb, and designed and built beautiful custom homes. The last she built on Lake Blue Ridge, where she resided over 20 years with her husband Jim, who she was married to for over 40 years. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 PM from Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 with Rev. Buster Dockins officiating. Music will be provided by Kytha Dockins and Mark Stiles. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Akins Funeral Home - Blue Ridge
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -