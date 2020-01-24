|
CLACK, Dorothy Dorothy Jeanette Carter Clack, born Nov. 22, 1941. Preceded in death by her father, Grover Carter, and mother, Emma Carter. She is survived by her husband Jim Clack. Jeanette was a devoted Christian, Baptist in faith. She was a very talented lady that excelled in oil painting. She had a green thumb, and designed and built beautiful custom homes. The last she built on Lake Blue Ridge, where she resided over 20 years with her husband Jim, who she was married to for over 40 years. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 2:00 PM from Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5755 Mallory Rd, College Park, GA 30349 with Rev. Buster Dockins officiating. Music will be provided by Kytha Dockins and Mark Stiles. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020